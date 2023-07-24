The Barbie Juarez covered mouths on social networks and encouraged Nicola Porcella in The House of the Famous Mexico, making it clear that since he does not like how the rest of his classmates have stepped on him, who have told him everything.

And it is that the hell team The House of the Famous Mexico has commented that Nicola Porcella He is not part of the team, they have also told him to his face that he betrayed them, a situation that bothered La Barbie Juárez, who made the Peruvian actor know that he has never been respected.

On TikTok there is a video where The Barbie Juarez gives encouragement to Nicola Porcella assuring that the good person is him and not Wendy Guevara, Sergio Mayer, nigris poncho, Emilio Osorio either Celery Quijano who came out this Sunday, which caused a total stir.

But that’s not all, because when The Barbie Juarez speaks to him with the truth, he holds back the urge to cry, because the words of the mexican boxer they left everyone with a square eye, since for many it was too sincere.

“It is the first time that I understand Barby loud and clear. It’s great that someone encouraged Nicola”, “Of the people who were most distrustful are now with Nicola. Point for them”, “Guys, I think we supported the wrong team, from now on I will be team heaven, but above all team Nicola”, write the networks.

