Emilio Osorio caused a stir after he mentioned during a game of ‘Truth or Dare‘ in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ that at some point he felt doubts about his sexual orientation.

It happened when they were recording the telenovela produced by John Osorio‘my husband has family‘, since in said project he played a person homosexual.

The young actor assured that he started recording feeling something of ‘curiosity‘ by men, but ruled out the possibility of “falling in love” with her partner on the show, Joaquin Bondoni.

“Since Morro, I have known that both old women and men can enter my life, if I decide. The net, yes I was curious and I said ‘wey, if I kiss this bastard right now, and I fall in love with him, this wey is going to be the love of my life,’ ”she explained.

However, he was never closed to the possibility of feeling attraction for her partner, but the kissing scenes confirmed that she really had no interest in men.

“I said ‘if I feel here, it’s from here’ because Pepe feels first. Pepe didn’t feel anything. Wow, there were a lot of cameras, but we had hundreds of kissing scenes. Pepe never stopped”.

But that’s not all, but the son of Niurka Marcos He said that he went on a trip with Joaquín Bodoni and did everything possible to get close to him to find out if he had chemistry with him: “I did not feel a ped *. I swear on my mother, I never felt a ped *. I said ‘ok, everything I’ve experienced and all the fans have not brought me closer to this guy.’

Lastly, Emilio Osorio took the opportunity to give thanks for not having grown up full of prejudices of his intimacy, so he has been able to “experience” and find out what gender really attracts him.

“A girl arrived who was part of the cast and it was like that of taka. In two seconds, he was worth madr*s with her. I didn’t grow up with the taboo, because the taboo makes you commit assholes. I was always free with myself.”

