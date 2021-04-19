The Akvilon Group has started the construction of the pile field for the future Akvilon BESIDE residential complex on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow. On April 19, Izvestia was informed about this by the company.

The residential complex will be located a 10-minute walk from the Nizhegorodskaya metro station. First of all, the object included two 25-storey residential buildings with a total area of ​​57,300 sq. m, social infrastructure, underground parking and public spaces. Sales at Aquilon BESIDE started at the end of 2020. Market experts rated the property as one of the most promising for investment in terms of location, project and pricing.

Currently, prices close to the starting ones are still in force: the minimum cost of a lot starts at 6 million rubles. The commissioning of the facility is scheduled for the III quarter of 2023.

The area of ​​apartments ranges from 20.1 to 86.9 sq. m. Both classic layouts and studios with a combined kitchen-living room are presented. Each apartment has additional noise insulation, large energy efficient windows with child safety locks, a glazed loggia, individual ventilation valves for a comfortable microclimate.

Apartments are rented with whitebox pre-finishing, or you can order ready-made finishes in one of three styles.

Residents of the residential complex will be able to reduce the cost of utility bills through the introduction of a digital home remote control system and energy-efficient technology Termo S.

The guest halls will also be decorated with designer finishes. The internal space will be equipped with video surveillance, the yards will be closed from the passage of cars, the entrances to the entrances and pedestrian paths will be arranged according to the principle of “barrier-free environment”. Shops and cafes will be located on the ground floors of the project.

The complex is being built in a modern quarter in the south-east of Moscow, where there is all the necessary infrastructure. Within walking distance there are two metro stations, shopping and entertainment centers, supermarkets, fitness clubs and social facilities.

The Aquilon BESIDE project envisages the construction of a school for 850 seats, which the developer will build at his own expense. Also, the complex will open a children’s club “Aquilon Kids” – a public space where you can hold children’s parties and educational activities.