To celebrate ten years of Papers, Please Lucas and Keiko Pope have published LCD, Please, essentially a completely free game & watch style conversion of the game, playable from the browser.

The game

In LCD, Please find matches

To start playing LCD, Please, you have to go to his itch.io page and click on the Run Game button in the center of the browser window.

Scrolling down the page you will also find simple instructions, in case you don’t immediately understand what to do (it’s really intuitive, especially if you’ve already played Papers, Please). Basically, we need to verify that the documents presented to us correspond to the people presenting them. That is, faces and information must be identical. So you have to approve or reject them. The aim is to evaluate six people a day, trying to score as many points as possible.

The game has three modes: Easy, Hard and Gallery. The first two are self-explanatory, while the third is a simple gallery of randomly created faces. There’s also the option to turn off the sounds, in case you don’t like them or they bother you in some way.