“Ita would have no future if she were alone. It must be positioned within a strategic alliance with a leading company, and Lufthansa is the first in Europe for its fleet “. With these words Fabio Lazzerini, the CEO of Ita Airways, basically announced the alliance between the airline born from the ashes of Alitalia and the German Lufthansa: the next step will have to be taken by the Council of Ministers, which will have to approve the exclusive negotiation, before the two companies can do so “Look for development opportunities in Europe and also on intercontinental markets, starting with North America”.

“We got an airline up and running in 90 days. When we sit down at the table with the other carriers, they tell us it’s an unprecedented feat – added the CEO of Ita to the microphones of Repubblica – We don’t have one more plane than we need. Our structure is extremely efficient. This too is recognized with admiration and gives us strength in the search for an alliance ”. Lazzerini wanted to immediately clarify a concept that has emerged and has spread insistently in recent days: Ita will not become Lufthansa’s low cost. “Let’s not joke. The arrival of the beautiful new generation Airbuses will make us a high-ranking, green carrier with the youngest fleet in Europe in 2025 – he added – It will be up to us and our job to show that Ita can play an important role in any alliance it enters “.

Said of MSC, the group of freight transport by sea and cruises that will be the majority shareholder of Ita, the Italian airline is also working for an agreement to be reached with the Railways: “We are working on an agreement, initially commercial and then structural, to integrate air and train. A strong integration, which brings high speed to Fiumicino, can give an impetus to the simplification of some national routes “. Despite a negative operating income already in its first year of life, the CEO of Ita continues to enhance the performance of the company: “In January we were the first in the world for punctuality and last for cancellations, a very rare event. Ita is a startup and the returns on initial investments are produced over time. Meanwhile, performance is excellent, in terms of operational and commercial reliability “.