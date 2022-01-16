Remained so far on the sidelines, given as a starter, then the angry exultation after the goal in Salerno. The coach: “The problem is not him, but the team that does not yet have solidity and cannot tolerate the presence of a full-back who is better at attacking than defending”

Can Lazio now afford it or is it still too early? This is the question of the day in the Biancoceleste home and concerns Manuel Lazzari, who has gone from strength of Inzaghi’s Lazio to supporting actor in Sarri’s. He entered Salerno during the second half, as has usually happened to him for some time now (when it’s okay, because sometimes he even stayed on the bench without entering) and immediately scored, fixing on 3- 0 the final score of the match with Salernitana. After the net all his anger exploded, manifested in an all too blatant way: he took off his shirt and threw it on the ground screaming about everything. It is easy to understand that the recipient of the outburst was Maurizio Sarri, with whom the former Spal winger is unable to get in tune. At the end of the game the coach intervened on the subject without hiding behind a finger. And surprisingly, he did not take it out on the player: “The problem is not him, but the team that has not yet found solidity and cannot tolerate the presence of a full-back who is better at attacking than defending”.

Turn – Here is the point, then. It is not Lazzari who is no longer performing according to his usual standards, but it is Lazio – in search of less precarious balance in the defensive phase – that cannot (yet) afford it. Sarri, however, works so that a turning point can soon mature. When he arrived at Lazio, he spent words of honey for the player, convinced that he could transform him into a low winger from a four-man defense despite having always given his best from the side of a five-man midfield. And so in the first months of this season Lazzari was a regular starter, but then the coach preferred to focus on Hysaj, more accustomed to the role and less “risky” for the overall balance of the team. But an arrow like Lazzari, if used well, can be a very important added value. For this Sarri has not yet given up on the idea of ​​giving up the player. He was not upset by his reaction, on the contrary he was happy, because he caught the boy’s desire to turn the page in that gesture. In short, that goal and that controversial celebration can mark a turning point in his season. Also because if it is true that the main problem is that of the solidity of the team, it is equally true that Lazzari must do something more to improve in the defensive phase.

Or assignment – The alternative is a sale of the former Spal, even on a temporary basis, to prevent the player’s assets from being completely devalued. Lazzari, albeit sporadically, has also been in the orbit of the national team in recent years (before the Europeans he was included by Mancini in the last list of those eligible to be called before choosing the final one from which he remained out). Leaving him on the sidelines until the end of the season would be a defeat for everyone. In fact, the sale seemed the most likely way out until a few days ago. But now things are changing. Both Sarri and the club seem to have rethought it, also because in the meantime the sale of the Kosovar striker Muriqi to CSKA Moscow is maturing which – alone – would be enough to put the liquidity index back on the positive side. Thus, even from an economic point of view, Lazzari’s sacrifice would be useless. From the technical one even more. Provided that Lazio is able to “tolerate” his presence.

