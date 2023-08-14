The words of the winger, interviewed by the club’s channels during the Auronzo di Cadore training camp. “Exultation? Decided by the Biancocelesti fans”

During Lazio’s training camp in Auronzo di Cadore, the club’s channels carried out an interview with Mattia Zaccagnireleased today on the official biancoceleste website. These are the words of the blue winger. “It has been an important season for me both on and off the pitch. I have achieved many goals, many dreams. And I am very happy with it”.

Do you still see the goal in the derby in dead moments? Do you still feel like the first time?

“I have it very well in mind and every now and then it still comes out on some social networks. When the fans meet me around, they thank me for that day. These are emotions that I carry within me and relive every day”.

A year ago your perfect match was Verona-Cittadella, can we update it now?

“Let’s just say yes. There have been quite a few this year, but the derby is something that will last a lifetime”.

Why do almost all offensive wingers make the leap in quality with Sarri?

“The coach works a lot on the tactical aspect, but above all on finishing and always refining the action. It’s something we work on a lot during the week and I’ve been working on since I’ve been here. I’m happy to have improved with the coach”.

What is the main difference between Zaccagni from Verona and Lazio?

“I am a player with more personality and confidence in my means. It’s part of the growth, of the improvement in team quality. It is a path that everyone should do in a normal path. Already in Verona I was playing up front on the left and so I knew the position. Then compared to Juric, mister Sarri is more schematic, they are two different types of football. But I adapted well and learned a lot”. See also Iván Arboleda: the harsh response of Rayo Vallecano

116 fouls suffered in the last Serie A, nobody like you. But you always seem clear-headed and focused, how do you do that?

“Being fouled sometimes hurts, but it’s also a way to break up the game and let the team breathe. Sometimes it is precious. I’m quite quick in the first steps, the defenders arrive quickly and when I’m late they often give me a foul”.

Now the Champions League: is there a particular stadium you dream of playing in?

“The Champions League has always been my goal, a dot. I am proud to have joined her with Lazio. There are many beautiful, warm and exciting stadiums in which I would like to play. I would definitely like to play in Madrid”.

Who are the three strongest players in your position in Europe today?

“I think there are two in Italy: Leao and Kvaratskhelia. Then there are many very strong ones in my role: I really like Neymar for how he plays. Maybe it’s not enough to name three, there would be many more”.

Does Tiago already recognize you on TV?

“No, not yet (laughs, ed). But start doing the first things, every day and every week he does different things, it’s really exciting”.

How did you and Chiara meet?

“In Ibiza through a mutual friend. And it was love at first sight. We met and we never left, first slowly and then also here in Italy and it continued”.

Did you immediately find balance at home even as a threesome?

“Yes, I have to say that Chiara has been very good from the beginning, even if she is young. I have to take note of this, often between trips and training I’m not there and she’s very good”. See also F1 | Norris close to pole: "It's a pity Max always ruins everything"

You are very close to your family, what is it that your parents told you that still makes you proud today?

“Dad doesn’t give compliments, even in the perfect game he always looks for something wrong. Mom, even when I don’t play well, he still says good to me. Dad is a little stiffer”.

They still have the hotel in Bellaria: is there anyone calling asking for you?

“Yes, but there are many customers who have been coming for years. In Bellaria, however, everyone knows everything, it’s a small village, some even come from other hotels to ask if I’m there and when I’ll be back”.

What is your favorite area in Rome?

“The center is great. I’m in Northern Rome and I’m fine, life is good and I couldn’t wish for anything better”.

You are a united group, but can Immobile be said to be your best friend in the world of football and perhaps beyond?

“With Ciro everything was very easy and simple. Since I arrived he has taken me under his wing. It was a really natural thing, a friendship was created even off the pitch because Jessica and Chiara already knew each other. It was all very natural”.

Among the many tattoos, besides the one for Tiago, is there a special one?

“I have many that have meanings. I have one with Chiara on her hand and an angel on her thigh, because what I can almost define as a mother passed away a year ago. She was my best friend’s mom, it was a big pain for me”.

Your ideal evening before and after the birth of Tiago? See also Sinner flies to the round of 16 in Miami: beaten Dimitrov in two sets. Now there is Rublev

“Maybe first go to dinner with friends and with the people I care about the most. Now Tiago is there too, so every evening spent with him is exceptional for me”.

Is there a song you listen to at least once a day?

“In the locker room we always play music, a bit of the whole playlist of songs that are playing now. We play a lot of Spanish music and having many Spaniards in the team we don’t have any DJ problems”.

Zaccagni 20 is among the most popular shirts, have you ever had a particular episode with any fan?

“Particularly not, but I see many boys and many children with my shirt. When you see certain things you understand the good you have done”.

Last year you got the fantasy football advice wrong, you said Lukaku. Is there anyone from another team who intrigues you this year?

“I really like Pulisic, then there are many certainties: Kvara, Leao… the forwards needless to say. Zaccagni too? Of course always (laughs, ed)! ”.

What would you say to the child Mattia?

“To continue to follow one’s dreams and to always believe in what one does”.

You also had your celebration in Verona: how did it come about?

“Actually the one in Verona I remember that it was put on the social video of the presentation of Lazio. It wasn’t quite the archer, she was born to me a bit like that. Then when I arrived at Lazio, with that presentation, all the fans wrote ‘the archer’ under the video: they decided my exultation”.