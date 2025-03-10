











The encounter Lazio – Udinese of series A, which is played in Stadio Olympic to 20:45 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

.

Lazio – Udinese

Classification and statistics between Lazio – Udinese

Lazio arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the



Milan



while Udinese played his last game from Serie A



Parma



. He Lazio Currently occupies the Position number 5 of series A with 51 points, while its rival, the

Udineseoccupies the 10 With 40 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the day of Serie A, the Lazio calendar, the Udinese calendar and the statistics of the A. series. You can also consult the classification of the series A.