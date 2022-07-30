After the 4-1 suffered by Genoa Sarri’s defense holds up but the attack continues to struggle

Lazio remains dry against Qatar. But the 0-0 in the test played at the SAK-Sportan-lage Nonntal in Salzburg, which closed the German retreat in Grassau, expresses a test of the Biancocelesti that definitely differs from the colorless one against Genoa, marked by a hard 4-1 badly digested by Sarri. This time the defense held up even if Sanchez’s team didn’t dare much. On the contrary, he raised a real defensive wall, which Lazio tried in vain to blow up. Especially, in the first half Sarri’s formation had several occasions: above all that of Immobile’s penalty, which ended up on the post.

Property Flop – Sarri touches up the formation opposite to Genoa. Gila enters the defense, a choice projected also in view of the championship debut when Casale will be out due to disqualification. In the left lane, Marusic alternates with Hysaj. Forward sees Pedro, recovered after the stop for calf problems. Basic is reconfirmed from the first minute, so Luis Alberto starts from the bench. Here is the deployment in the various departments. Maximiano begins between the posts. Rearguard with Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli and Marusic. While Milinkovic, Cataldi and Basic make up the midfield. Trident with Felipe Anderson, Immobile and Pedro. Immediately live and played across the board. At 9 ‘Immobile fails to convert a penalty awarded for a foul by goalkeeper Yousof against Felipe Anderson. Ball on the post and second shot from the spot wasted by the Biancoceleste bomber in this pre-season. The 5-3-2 of the Asian team pushes Lazio to a constant phrasing to find openings. At 25 ‘the Qatar goalkeeper flies on a well-calibrated free-kick from Milinkovic. Immediately after, Yousof is exalted in the output on Immobile and on a scissor cut (deviated) by Pedro. The pressure from Lazio is growing. The Qatari goalkeeper again in evidence: Pedro’s insidious shot thwarted. The formation of Sanchez increasingly perched in defense as the minutes pass: we go to the interval at 0-0. See also Orbelín signs for AEK Athens of Greece after having no other options

Qatar wall – At the start of the recovery Sarri brings in Marcos Antonio, Luis Alberto and Zaccagni who respectively take over Cataldi, Basic and Pedro. Milinkovic looks for the goal with a touch of class. He sorted a shot of Immobile into the corner. At 17 ‘, three other changes in Lazio: Radu, Hysaj and Casale take over from Marusic, Lazzari and Romagnoli. Five minutes later here are Cancellieri and Romero to take the place of Immobile and Felipe Anderson. And from 27 ‘Kamenovic alternates with Gila. Lazio continues to push: the bands are also armored by the Asian national team. Milinkovic and Maximiano replaced by Kiyine and Adamonis. Luis Alberto is ready to take advantage of an incorrect opponent’s clearance to launch the shot: high. Marcos Antonio also tries from a distance. But the door to Qatar is locked. After the match in Austria, Lazio returned to Rome: training will resume in Formello. See also Everything ready for the World Cup in Qatar: they reveal the cover of the Panini album

