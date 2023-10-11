The project is progressing and should take shape when the championship resumes after the international break. If everything goes as planned, on October 21st in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo, Lazio will have on their shirts the writing in support of Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030. Yesterday, in the Senate, president Claudio Lotito confirmed this after the indiscretions of the recent days: “I have to speak with the promoting committee. Now the matches are suspended. When the championship resumes we will see if there are the conditions to transform those considerations into a concrete fact”, said the owner. Who then added: “We want to testify that sport must pay attention to the problems of the territory in which it is practiced. We are the first team in the capital and it is right that we defend the interests of our territory and of Italy more generally. It is a task due and must be a pleasure on our part”.