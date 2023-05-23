The penalty for the bianconeri ensures that the capitolini reach a goal that the coach had repeatedly judged to be borderline impossible

After three years Lazio returns to qualify for the Champions League. The finish line was achieved arithmetically as a result of the -10 sentence against Juventus. With the success of Sunday evening in Udine, the biancocelesti had risen to 68 points which now give second place. After the court of appeal penalized Juventus, Lazio didn’t have to wait for other results, starting with that of Juventus playing in Empoli, also considering the Bianconeri’s next match against Milan.

At the top — For the third time, in the presidency of Claudio Lotito, Lazio goes to the group stage of the Champions League. It happened at the end of the 2006-07 championship with the third place obtained under the guidance of Delio Rossi. The encore in 2020: fourth place with Simone Inzaghi on the bench. At the end of the 2014-15 championship, Lazio coached by Stefano Pioli with third place reached the playoffs for the Champions League but was defeated by Bayer Leverkusen. Overall, it will be the seventh participation of the biancoceleste club in the Champions League: three in the golden years of Sergio Cragnotti, one in 2002-03 with coach Roberto Mancini. See also Juve strategy: we are already working for a ... Vlahovic in midfield

The miracle — For Sarri’s team, a prestigious goal achieved without waiting for the results of the last two days. In the second year with the Commander on the bench, qualification in the Champions League was achieved, almost twelve months ago with a fifth place finish. To direct their ambitions towards the championship, Lazio have “sacrificed” the path in the Cups this season. “If we get to the Champions League it will be a miracle”, Maurizio Sarri reiterated several times during the season, referring to the difficulties of a team without too many alternatives. A new course can start from the Champions League for Sarri-branded Lazio.

May 22, 2023 (change May 22, 2023 | 10:16 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lazio #Juve #Champions #League #Sarri #miracle