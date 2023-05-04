After two defeats, Lazio win again and hold on to second place in the standings. Felipe Anderson’s goals at the start of the match and Basic’s goals at the end sealed the win against Sassuolo. Napoli must thus postpone the Scudetto party. But it will be enough for Spalletti’s team to score at least one point in Udine tomorrow night. However, Sarri’s team has to struggle a lot against Dionisi’s team who also have a good chance to equalize (especially a crossbar with Frattesi) before suffering the third stoppage in a row away.

UNLOCK FELIPE ANDERSON

—

Sarri has to face the absences of Cataldi and Romagnoli, so he inserts Patric as central and Vecino in the role of play. Lazzari returns as owner as right back and Marusic moves to the other lane. Milinkovic starts from the bench: there is Vecino on the right of the midfield. Dionisi is without the suspended Lopez and Pinamonti, but Tressoldi recovers and relaunches Berardi from the first minute. Zortea, Ferrari and Rogerio the news in defense compared to the match against Empoli. Obiang and Henrique enter the median. Lazio immediately goes on the attack. In the 3rd minute, a blow from Felipe Anderson, following a rebound by Consigli, Marcos Antonio pounces and kicks high. Sassuolo’s reply: Berardi’s parable, off target. In the 7th minute Lazio scores with Immobile: the first goal is not validated for offside, but the ok comes from the check from the Var who then goes off due to offside by the same attacker on Marcos Antonio’s pass. It starts again from 0-0. In the 12th minute, Immobile bursts in, Consigli replies, Vecino is unable to coordinate his shot. Fast paced race. In the 14th minute, the Biancocelesti took the lead: a great shot from Marcos Antonio who cut across the pitch and triggered Felipe Anderson with a shot that struck Consigli with a diagonal shot. Ninth league goal for the Brazilian. Sarri’s team could double in the 20th minute: Zaccagni misses the target. In the 31st minute Sassuolo treacherous: Frattesi’s cross, Henrique’s shot goes on the outside of the net. Lazzari goes into the net in the 36th minute: Consigli is on guard. In the 45th minute Vecino stopped due to problems with his flexor: Milinkovic took over. Hard head clash between Luis Alberto and Tressoldi. Sassuolo very close to equalizing in the 49th minute: Frattesi’s cross, launched by Berardi.