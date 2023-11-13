A delusion. Because much more was expected from them. If it is true that Maurizio Sarri said he was satisfied with Lazio’s performance in the derby, he also admitted that he would like the wingers to attack the opponents’ penalty area more. These are not the characteristics of Pedro and Felipe Anderson, but they usually shine in matches against Roma. Last season it was the Spaniard who pressured Ibanez, stealing the ball from the Roma defender a few meters from the goal, then serving the ball to Felipe Anderson for the final 1-0. In Sunday’s derby they were among the worst on the pitch.

In reality this season Lazio’s wingers are not helping the team fly. Only one goal for Felipe Anderson, only one goal for Zaccagni. Pedro made two, but both in the Champions League. This is also why the Biancocelesti are scoring very little in the championship: just 13 goals in 12 days. At the end of the derby, Sarri said that he was unable to insert Castellanos for Immobile as planned because Felipe Anderson asked him for a substitution and he therefore had to insert Kamada there “out of desperation”. Both Pedro and Anderson have struck several times in the derby in recent years, between goals and assists. For the Brazilian, after Inter, Roma is the big club against which he has scored the most. This is why yesterday’s offensive ineffectiveness was surprising. And disappointed. Meanwhile, Anderson, together with his wife Lohanne Nascimento, announced the birth of their daughter Helena. The couple published a photo on social media in which their hands are portrayed holding those of the little girl. “Praise be to the Lord Jesus for the life of our princess Belena. Welcome daughter.” News that Formello hopes will give it new life. Because for the moment his season is not exactly exciting.