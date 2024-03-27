Next Saturday, March 30, Juventus will have to visit Lazio to play the match corresponding to matchday 30 of Serie A. The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma at 6:00 p.m. in a match in which Those from Turin will try to attack second place, which is currently in the hands of Milan.
Meanwhile, the Roman team is ninth with 43 points and is only four away from the European competition places, but the competition is fierce with four teams fighting for the last European place.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Juventus and Lazio.
Match information
City: Rome
Stadium: Stadio Olimpico di Rome
Date: Saturday, March 30th
Schedule: 18:00 in Spain, 14:00 in Argentina, 11:00 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can Lazio vs Juventus be seen on television in Spain?
To be confirmed
How will Lazio vs Juventus be seen on television in Argentina?
ESPN, Star+
How will Lazio vs Juventus be seen on television in Mexico?
Star+
How will Lazio vs Juventus be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Frosinone
|
2-3V
|
A series
|
Udinese
|
1-2D
|
A series
|
Bayern Munich
|
3-0 D
|
UCL
|
AC Milan
|
0-1D
|
A series
|
Fiorentina
|
2-1D
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Genoa
|
0-0 E
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
2-2E
|
A series
|
Naples
|
2-1D
|
A series
|
Frosinone
|
3-2V
|
A series
|
Hellas Verona
|
2-2E
|
A series
lazio: Patric is doubtful due to a sprained ankle, Provedel due to a hamstring injury and Nicoco Rovella is doubtful due to pubic problems.
Juventus: De Sciglio with a torn cruciate ligament, leg, Carlos Alcaraz with a hamstring injury, Milik with a muscle injury. Vlahovic will also not be available because he has to serve a suspension, nor will Fagioli and Pogba because of a disciplinary sanction.
lazio: Mandas; Mario Gila, Romagnoli, Casale; Lazzari, Guendouzi, Cataldi, Felipe Anderson; Luis Alberto, Immobile, Zaccagni
Juventus: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiasso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Chiesa, Moise Kean
lazio 1-1 Juventus
