The Champions League is back, and in these round of 16 we will see the confrontation between Lazio and Bayern Munich. This first leg will be key for both teams, with the return at the Allianz Arena, so it is key to stay alive for that clash. For its part, Maurizio Sarri's team arrives after winning Serie A the previous day, in a season that is not going as expected, placed seventh in the league, although it lives in domestic cup competitions.
On the other hand, the team led by Thomas Tuchel comes to this match after suffering a painful defeat against Bayer Leverkusen by a result of 3-0, which complicates its options in the Bundesliga, and has sown doubts in the team, So we will see how the Bavarians face this important clash.
City: Rome
Stadium: Rome Olympic
Date: Wednesday February 14
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
Lazio: Patric with a shoulder injury, Zaccagni with a toe injury, Diego González with an injury to be determined.
Bayern Munich: Sarr with a cruciate ligament tear, Davies with a knee sprain, Buchmann with a hamstring injury, Peretz with a knee injury, Gnabry with a tendon injury, Coman with a medial collateral ligament injury, Laimer with an injury calf, Hülsmann with a thigh injury, Kimmich with a shoulder injury, Upamecano with a fiber tear.
Lazio: Provedel, Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj, Guendouzi, Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Isaksen, Inmobile, Felipe Anderson.
Bayern Munich: Neuer, De Ligt, Dier, Kim Min-Jae, Boey, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Raphael Guerreiro, Sané, Musiala, Harry Kane
Lazio 1-1 Bayern Munich
