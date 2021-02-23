When the draw happened, the Bayern Munich leaders looked at each other at ease. There was even some modest smile. Lazio was one of the least fearful, in principle. That German machine capable of wiping out everything and everyone (this year, with the FIFA Club World Cup, it got the so-called Sextete, the six possible titles in a year) will face Lazio, where the Argentines Joaquín Correa and Mateo Musacchio play.

The Bavarian team does not have an ideal present in the Bundesliga, in the terms that this team usually maintains: this pointer (two points clear of Leipzig), but their last matches were not the best: one point out of six possible.

“Giving up five points in a week is a lot for Bayern and it’s not what we expect”complained Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, authority on the most successful team in German football. Anyway, in the Bundesliga he still depends on himself, of course.

The match for the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League will begin at 17 (Argentina time). The referee is Orel Grinfeeld. Televisa Fox Sports.

COVID – 19 continues to pass bills: now, it prevents French full back Benjamin Pavard from participating. That forces several movements – which could point to the option of delaying Joshua Kimmich to the right wing, if finally Niklas Süle does not recover from the blow suffered on Saturday – and, predictably, the other forward reference of the Bavarian team together with the Pole Robert Lewandowski: Thomas Müller.

Lazio, who comes to this instance after two decades, It has its scorer and figure Ciro Immobile, Golden Boot of 2020. The forward of the Italian team scored 36 goals, two more than Lewandowski, his guard and his rival in this Champions League event.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS:

Lazio: Queen; Patric, Acerbi, Musacchio; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Marusic; Correa and Immobile.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Hernández, Davies; Alaba, Javi Martínez; Sané, Goretzka, Coman; and Lewandowski.

