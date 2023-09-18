The most important club activity in the world returns, the action in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League will begin and one of the first confrontations will be on Matchday 1 between the lazio and Atlético de Madrid corresponding to the group stage of Group E.
Both teams have just lost last weekend, the Italian team has just lost their visit to Juventus 3-1; while the colchonero team has just been beaten in its visit to the Mestalla against Valencia by 3-0.
In this way, in the following note we share with you the most important information about this Champions League match where the Spanish team will be patched, after the workload in the Spanish championship and the last FIFA Date, so it could count on up to six casualties between: Soyunku, Koke, Lemar, De Paul, Reinildo and Depay.
ViX, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network (United States), Star+ (Argentina), HBO Max and TNT Sports (Mexico).
Goalie: Ivan Provedel.
Defenses: Adam Marusic, Nicolo Casale, Alessio Romagnoli, Elseid Hysaj.
Media: Daichi Kamada, Danilo Cataldi, Luis Alberto Romero.
Forwards: Felioe Anderson, Ciro Immobile and Mattia Zaccagni.
The Italian team has just fallen to the Old Signora 3-1 on their visit in the domestic championship and are going through a bad time, barely adding three points in the season.
Goalie: Jan Oblak.
Defenses: César Azpilicueta, Stefan Savic, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Rodrigo Riquelme.
Media: Marcos Llorente, Pablo Barrios, Saúl.
Forwards: Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata.
The midfielder Thomas Lemar He joins the colchoneros’ losses due to injury, so he would join his teammates: Soyunku, Koke, De Paul, Reinildo and Depay. After your operation you could be gone for several weeks.
Lazio 1-1 Atlético de Madrid.
