Those from the Italian capital and those from AC Milan will have to face a new day of Serie A. It will be a crucial match for the objectives of both teams, on the one hand Lazio will look for the three points to try to enter Europe while Milan wants to get closer to Juventus in the classification
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Lazio and AC Milan:
Lazio vs AC Milan match information
City: Rome
Stadium: Stadio Olimpico in Rome
Date: Friday March 1
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
Where can you watch Lazio vs AC Milan on television in Spain?
Champions League on M+
Where can you watch Lazio vs AC Milan on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Where can you watch Lazio vs AC Milan on television in Mexico?
Star+
Where can you watch Lazio vs AC Milan on television in the United States?
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fiorentina
|
A series
|
Turin
|
0-2V
|
A series
|
Bologna
|
1-2D
|
A series
|
Bayern
|
1-0V
|
UCL
|
Cagliari
|
1-3V
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atalanta
|
1-1E
|
A series
|
Rennes
|
3-2D
|
UEL
|
monza
|
4-2D
|
A series
|
Rennes
|
3-0V
|
UEL
|
Naples
|
1-0V
|
A series
lazio: Patric due to a sprained ankle, Vecino is a doubt due to a muscle injury, Zaccagni due to a muscle injury and Nicolo Rovella due to pubic problems.
AC Milan: Luka Jovic will miss the match as he has to serve a suspension, FIKAYO Tomori due to thigh problems and Pobega due to a muscle injury
lazio: Provedel; Hysaj, Romagnoli, MArio Gila, Guendouzi; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Gustav Isaksen
AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernández; Pulisic, Adli, Bennacer, Loftus Cheek, Rafael Leao; Giroud
lazio 1-2 AC Milan
