Lazio, Vladimir Luxuria against Rocca: “It’s a drama, they raise the stakes to repress Pride”

“It’s a serial fiction. A scene”. This is how Vladimir Luxuria commented on the recent statements by Francesco Rocca, after the revocation of the patronage of the Lazio region at Rome Pride. The president of the region said he was ready to take a step back in exchange for an apology from the spokesman for the LGBTQ rights demonstration, Mario Colamarino, for the alleged “exploitation and manipulation”.

“I think they have realized that they are moving too much towards fundamentalist positions at Pro Vita, that we are getting closer and closer to Turkey, Poland, Hungary,” said Luxuria, who will be present at Roma Pride on Saturday. “In this story there are two things that bother me,” said the former deputy in an interview with La Repubblica. “The bad faith with which rented uterus and gpa are compared, which are two practices that do not look alike. There is no request for the legalization of the surrogate womb, widespread in the third world. GPA is an act of altruistic giving without financial consideration. A woman who has had uterine cancer may have a sister who says I can do it for you. Or gay couples who have a desire for motherhood”. The second is instead “the term illegality that was used”. According to Luxuria, “we are one step away from saying that Pride is illegal”. By now, she continued, “many are going so far as to ask for the suppression of Pride and I would not like anyone to feel entitled to carry out more violent actions”.

“Mediations are sought with those who want dialogue, not those who want to make a boy or girl who grows up with two dads a potential state orphan,” he continued. “These guys bring up the question of the rented uterus to hide what they think: if you’re straight you have the right to procreate, if you’re gay you can’t be a father. The right to adopt is denied. If you are a lesbian, you cannot resort to heterologous fertilisation”.

“They did everything themselves, first they give patronage, then they take it away”, summed up the activist. “I find this debate unimaginable in countries such as Canada, the USA or the United Kingdom, where Pride is considered neither more nor less than a Republic Day. Here, Rome Pride should feel exactly like it was June 2 “.

The problem, according to Luxuria “is not Rocca but that we listen to the fundamentalist associations that organized the Verona congress, where many protagonists had homophobic ideas, they are the ones who want to flag. But if you give in now, they will up the ante and say that Pride is a vulgar demonstration and they will want to crack it down. I’ve been to Pride in Istanbul and in Moscow and I know what it means”.