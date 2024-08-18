A good start for Baroni’s Lazio who defeats Venezia 3-1 in a comeback at the Stadio Olimpico. The advantage of the lagoon team with Andersen in the 3rd minute is answered by Castellanos in the 11th minute, Zaccagni on a penalty in the 44th minute and an own goal by Altare in the 81st minute. A good performance by the Biancocelesti who, after the initial scare, take control of the match with authority, deservedly earning the first three points of the season.

Shocking start to the match for the home team who go behind after just 3′: on a throw-in by Sverko directly into the area, Rovella makes a mess of it and gives the ball to Ellertsson, who does well to pass it to Andersen: a curling right-footer that beats Provedel. The advantage for the Venetians lasts 8 minutes. Serious error by Svoboda, who loses the ball under pressure from Castellanos, the Lazio striker finds himself one-on-one with Joronen and beats him without any problems. In the quarter of an hour Castellanos is once again the protagonist, doing well to cut to the near post and get his head on Marusic’s cross from the left looking for the turn: Joronen saves. In the 23′ Zaccagni tries, with a curling right-footer from the edge headed towards the far post, deflected by the Veneto defense.

At half an hour on the opposite side, Zampano also tries a right-footed shot towards the far post. An inviting ball comes out for a possible deflection in front of goal, but Gytkjaer doesn’t get there. At 38′ Lazio are one step away from the lead. Noslin from the right paints a perfect cross for Castellanos to head into the center of the area. Great impact with the ball that however ends up wide by a matter of centimeters. At 44′ the Capitoline team completes the comeback. Noslin on the right skips well past Zampano and from the byline crosses into the middle. Sverko is sure he is ahead of the game but Castellanos appears from behind him in advance, taking a kick and the inevitable penalty. From 11 meters, Zaccagni converts with a right-footed cross shot that Joronen can’t reach.

Even at the start of the second half, Lazio continues to attack. In the 6th minute, Lazzari crosses a soft ball from the right towards Castellanos: Altare decisively anticipates him with a header, deflecting it into a corner. From the corner, Zaccagni crosses it for Casale’s header, which goes just over. In the 10th minute, a right-footed shot from the edge of the area by Castellanos, with a deflection that makes the ball soar. Joronen puts his hand to deflect it and barely touches it, but decisively: the ball hits the crossbar, practically at the intersection of the posts.

In the 12th minute, Venezia becomes dangerous again: Haps passes the ball to Ellertsson in the area and then dives in, receiving a fantastic return ball, only to pass it into the goal, on the run. Haps, however, gets there with his right foot and, not trusting his weaker foot, opts for a strange conclusion with his left foot, kicking uncoordinated and sending it wide. In the 20th minute, Rovella leaves and Vecino comes in. In the 32nd minute, a double change for Lazio, who replaces the two attacking wingers. Zaccagni and Noslin leave amidst applause, Tchaouna and Isaksen come in.

In the 35th minute, Haps wins a couple of rebounds on the left wing, finally managing to get into the area and finding himself a few steps away from the goal, in a wide position. Once again, he shows that he only has his left foot and from that position he tries to shoot at goal with the outside of his left foot, but Provedel closes well, protecting the near post. A minute later, Lazio’s third goal arrives. Guendouzi with a through ball finds Lazzari who breaks through on the right and puts a strong and tense ball in the middle, in the area between the defense line and the goalkeeper. Altare, ahead of everyone, slides it into his own net. In the 40th minute, the Biancocelesti are one step away from the poker. Castellanos from the left moves to the center, running almost on the line of the area, then when he sees the mirror he shoots. A powerful right-footer that shakes the post to the left of Joronen.