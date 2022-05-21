Yes of the Uruguayan out of Inter. Tonight biancocelesti on the pitch against Verona for 5th place

The season has yet to end, even if only the last act that will be consumed tonight at the Olimpico is missing, but Lazio is already projected into the future. The mathematical certainty of qualification in the Europa League, acquired thanks to the draw in Turin with Juve, meant that the transfer market maneuvers of the Biancoceleste club began immediately. And so in these days three purchases have already been closed. To those of Caputo from Sampdoria (he will be the deputy Immobile) and Marcos Antonio from Shakhtar (he will be the new director), is now added Matias Vecino, close to free himself from Inter.

Sarriano doc – The agents of the thirty-year-old Uruguayan midfielder, who had already joined Lazio in January, reached an agreement in principle with the directors of the Roman club for a four-year period worth around 2 million euros. The agreement will soon be formalized and will allow Sarri to find a player he knows well and for whose growth he was fundamental. Vecino exploded in fact in the Empoli di Sarri during the 2013-14 season. From there his career took off: first two years at Fiorentina as a protagonist, then the move to Inter, from which he will now separate. Lazio fans know him well and not for a pleasant reason. In fact, it was his goal that gave Inter the victory over the Biancocelesti on the last day of the 2017-18 championship, in a match that was like a play-off to qualify for the Champions League. Now the Uruguayan will have the opportunity to be forgiven. At Lazio he will strengthen a midfield that will certainly lose Leiva (today will be his last match in the biancoceleste, the club and fans will pay homage to him) and could also see one between Milinkovic and Luis Alberto leave (the Spaniard will not be there tonight: he is injured and has had the permission to return to Spain earlier). The arrival of Vecino, together with that of Marcos Antonio and some other elements, will compensate for the departures in the central department. See also Genoa, Blessin: "In Rome, repeat the one seen against Udinese"

5th place goal – Tonight, in the meantime, a season ends which, despite its ups and downs, has nevertheless allowed Lazio to hit the target of qualifying for a European cup (the sixth consecutive). Sarri’s team, however, wants fifth place to finish ahead of Roma. You need a point tonight against Verona. There will be 50,000 spectators to push it, a figure never reached this season. The public still wants to celebrate the team and hopes to be able to do so also for Immobile. That will not be the match (the sprained ankle does not give him respite) and he will therefore have to suffer in the stands, hoping that no news of a goleade from Vlahovic will arrive from Florence. Ciro has a three-goal advantage over the Serbian in the top scorers and is therefore very close to the fourth Serie A top scorer title (he would be the first Italian to do so). Meanwhile, yesterday, with a video on Instagram, he and his wife Jessica announced the sex of the fourth child on the way: it will be male. Without Immobile and with Pedro who has limited autonomy (it will be used in the final half hour) at the center of the attack there will be one between Cabral and Anderson. With the latter as a false nueve, the young Argentine Romero would make his debut as a starter on the right. It is a hypothesis that teases Sarri a lot. See also Lazio, more farewells than renewals: they say goodbye to Patric and Luiz Felipe. Only Marusic remains

May 21, 2022 (change May 21, 2022 | 10:35 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#LazioVecino #agreement #signatures #contract