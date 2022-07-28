Salary of 1.9 million per season for the midfielder whose arrival, however, is not linked to the possible departure of Milinkovic
An extra midfielder for Sarri. Lazio has defined the engagement of the 30-year-old Uruguayan who in June released himself from Inter. Three-year agreement of € 1.9 million per season plus some bonuses. Vecino will be the first alternative for Milinkovic, on the right of the median. But with his experience of him (in Serie A since 2013, with Fiorentina, Cagliari, Empoli and Inter; 60 appearances in Uruguay) he can also be used as a play and on the left side.
Old acquaintance
–
Sarri knows him well: under his guidance, in Empoli, 2014-15 season, the turning point in the Uruguayan’s career. With Vecino the Commander will be able to enrich the quality solutions in the biancoceleste midfield: he will take the place of Akpa Akpro (outgoing). His arrival does not “anticipate” the times towards a possible sale of Milinkovic. If the Serbian leaves, Sarri has had guarantees for another purchase.
