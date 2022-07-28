An extra midfielder for Sarri. Lazio has defined the engagement of the 30-year-old Uruguayan who in June released himself from Inter. Three-year agreement of € 1.9 million per season plus some bonuses. Vecino will be the first alternative for Milinkovic, on the right of the median. But with his experience of him (in Serie A since 2013, with Fiorentina, Cagliari, Empoli and Inter; 60 appearances in Uruguay) he can also be used as a play and on the left side.