Udinese won 2-1 on Lazio today in the match valid as the postponement of the 28th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The success allows the Friulians to rise to 27 points and leave the relegation zone of the table. Lazio, stuck at 40, loses further ground compared to the European positions in the ranking.

The match

The team coached by Sarri collects opportunities at the start, coming close to scoring repeatedly. In the 4th minute, Zaccagni hits the post with a right-footed shot from the edge. In the 10th minute, Luis Alberto tries a low shot: the ball is just wide. The pressure from the Biancocelesti is constant, in the 28th minute Zaccagni shoots again: assist from Felipe Anderson, imprecise conclusion from an excellent position. Udinese, after more than half an hour in the trenches, put their heads out of their shell in the 37th minute. Provedel must work hard to block Kamara's attempt.

The challenge heats up at the start of the second half. Udinese passes in the 47th minute. Kamara shoots, Lucca intervenes on the trajectory and deflects beating Provedel: 0-1. Within 2 minutes Lazio equalized: Zaccagni ran away and crossed, Giannetti intervened in an uncoordinated manner and sent the ball behind Okoli, own goal and 1-1. Two more turns of the clock and Udinese gets their heads back. Thauvin doses the assist, Zarraga finds the winning dish: ball in the corner, 1-2. Lazio would have plenty of time to straighten out the match but struggled to create clear opportunities. Okoli only has to perform in a couple of ordinary interventions, the victory is in the safe.