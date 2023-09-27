The words of the Biancoceleste coach, who spoke shortly after the final whistle of the match directly from the belly of the Olympic stadium

Maurizio Sarri can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The match ofOlympic with the Turin it ended with the result 2 to 0 for the Lazio. After an unconvincing first half, the Biancocelesti managed to break the deadlock and close the match with goals from Vecino And Zaccagni. Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to Dazn regarding the progress of the match and the success achieved. Below are his statements.

“We have never gone away, in the last 4 games we have scored 7 points with an away match against Juventus in between. Now we are recovering from the first two defeats in the championship, it takes time. There was a training camp but as always, the only thing is that yesterday it was mandatory, but often it is optional and 60% of the team remains. During these days we have analyzed this moment and the matches, therefore, after observing the match against Monza we understood the mistake. I tell the boys that they have to think about the performance, the result then arrives.

I don’t know what Guendouzi was doing with the eagle, it’s the first time I’ve seen it. On Vecino, yes some teams have asked about him. One of these is Galatasaray but the transfer market was closed, we spoke with the player and reached a calm conclusion.

I’ve never played the two strikers, it only happened in one match but it’s something that doesn’t give me pleasure. Rovella’s characteristics always want the ball, then the players need to be inserted. Kamada and Luis Alberto, together with Nicolò, I think it is difficult to support him as a trio. Then maybe by working on it over time we will succeed“. See also LA Galaxy vs San José: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

September 27, 2023 (modified September 27, 2023 | 11.34pm)

