ROME, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 27: Torino FC head coach Ivan Juric during the Serie A TIM match between SS Lazio and Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 27, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

At the end of Lazio-Turin, a match valid for the sixth round of the Serie A championship, the granata coach Ivan Juric spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports to comment on the match. Below are his statements.

A Turin that played on equal terms until the goal. Then what happened? “We controlled the first half well, conceding nothing. However, I expected some more acceleration in attack, given how the match was going I had the feeling that we could do more. We conceded a goal on the first shot and then it was difficult.”

How are you good morning?“He felt something in his adductor. We brought in Sazonov who still has a lot to learn. At this moment Buongiorno is a security for us”.

An opinion on the double tip?“I liked Tonny more as a second striker than as a first striker. I think it can be done again. But I had the feeling that our team had spent a lot on a psychophysical level with Roma. For the rest, I didn’t displease the Duvan-Tonny couple.”

