Now it's official: Igor Tudor is the new coach of Lazio. The Biancoceleste club itself announces it with a note on its website. “SS Lazio announces that Igor Tudor, starting today, will assume the role of manager of the first team.” The former Juventus defender has signed a contract until 30 June 2025, with the option for another season and will make his debut on the eve of Easter at the Olimpico against the Bianconeri.