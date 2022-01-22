Bergamaschi remodeled by absences, in the second half the match lights up: the biancocelesti take a pole with Zaccagni

ROME. Lazio fails to take advantage of Atalanta’s many absences and must be satisfied with a single point in the ‘European’ head-to-head of the 23rd matchday of Serie A. At the Olimpico it ends 0-0 without too many emotions, with Maurizio’s team You will be stopped by the pole on one of the few occasions created. The Bergamo players rise to 43 points in the standings, while the Biancocelesti instead reach 36. Without Zapata, Muriel and most of the starting midfielders, forced to forfeit injuries and positivity at Covid, Gasperini is forced to propose a totally reworked formation. Sarri instead relies on the usual, with the exception of the injured Acerbi and Pedro, proposing Zaccagni in the offensive trident.

At first, very blocked, the emotions are very few: practically nothing happens and the two goalkeepers are never called into question. In the second half, however, the pace rose and in the 64th minute came the first real scoring chance of the match by Zaccagni, who controlled a cross from Milinkovic and fired a powerful right foot that was printed on the post. On the other hand, Miranchuk tries a couple of times in a few minutes, first kicking to the side then into Strakosha’s arms. The match lights up and in the 74th minute Lazio is once again one step away from the advantage, with a right-footed rebound from Marusic who hisses centimeters from the corner of the goalposts. In the final practically nothing happens and the 0-0 resists until the triple whistle.

