From the sale of Joaquin Correa will come a new push for the Lazio market. The Argentine striker, now engaged in the America’s Cup, is out after three seasons in the biancoceleste. President Lotito’s company estimates it at 40 million. A figure higher than the intentions of Arsenal and Tottenham, the clubs that so far have shown interest in Tucu. Playing in the Premier League attracts Correa a lot, who, before joining Lazio, passed from his experience in Spain with Sevilla, following his parenthesis with Sampdoria. To cope with the lack of qualification in the Champions League, Lazio has put the departure of a big player in anticipation. Precisely to recover resources to be able to invest in the market. Correa’s name, also in reference to his 27 years to complete in August and the role of striker, becomes attractive on the market. Furthermore, in the transition to the trident in attack with the arrival of Sarri, obstacles of a tactical nature can be seen for the former Sevilla, who in Lazio disengaged himself alongside Immobile in a front line with two elements.