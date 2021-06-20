The Biancoceleste striker likes Arsenal and Tottenham and the former Atletico midfielder could arrive from the Gunners: agreement in the coming days
From the sale of Joaquin Correa will come a new push for the Lazio market. The Argentine striker, now engaged in the America’s Cup, is out after three seasons in the biancoceleste. President Lotito’s company estimates it at 40 million. A figure higher than the intentions of Arsenal and Tottenham, the clubs that so far have shown interest in Tucu. Playing in the Premier League attracts Correa a lot, who, before joining Lazio, passed from his experience in Spain with Sevilla, following his parenthesis with Sampdoria. To cope with the lack of qualification in the Champions League, Lazio has put the departure of a big player in anticipation. Precisely to recover resources to be able to invest in the market. Correa’s name, also in reference to his 27 years to complete in August and the role of striker, becomes attractive on the market. Furthermore, in the transition to the trident in attack with the arrival of Sarri, obstacles of a tactical nature can be seen for the former Sevilla, who in Lazio disengaged himself alongside Immobile in a front line with two elements.
A reverse path from the Premier, compared to Correa, could be accomplished by Lucas Torreira. Arsenal are willing to sell the Uruguayan, who has returned to base after a season with many shadows at Atletico Madrid. Torreira, already the target of ds Tare a few years ago, would be the right piece to be included in the direction, where Leiva is no longer able to guarantee continuity, mainly on the athletic level. The 25-year-old South American, valued at around 20 million euros, could be hired with the formula of the onerous loan: to which the British would associate a redemption obligation that Lazio wants to avoid. With Terreira grit and geometry in the middle of the median, which should see Milinkovic and Luis Alberto jousting indoors. For the Uruguayan, in these days on the pitch for the America’s Cup, the possibility of returning to Italy would reopen the path he happily traveled in his experiences with Sampdoria and Pescara. In the next few days the negotiation with Arsenal could launch into the home straight.
