Naples (Reuters)

Midfielder Matias Vecino’s second-half strike led Lazio to a 1-0 victory over Napoli in Serie A, ending the leaders’ eight-match winning streak.

Lazio temporarily advanced by two places to occupy second place in the standings with 48 points, one point ahead of Inter Milan, third-placed, and Milan, fourth-placed, each with a postponed match.

Leaders Napoli, with 65 points, far behind their closest opponents, suffered only their second defeat in the league this season, after losing away to Inter last January.

Lazio could have taken the lead early and by the fifth minute, but a header from Vicino from close range was brilliantly blocked by Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who headed it over the crossbar.

While Napoli had more possession in the first half, it was Vicino’s chance that came closest for both teams and the first half of the match ended goalless.

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski could have put the hosts ahead just before the hour mark when he received a superb pass from Victor Osimhen on the edge of the penalty area, but his low and powerful shot narrowly missed the goal.

The winning goal came to Lazio in the 67th minute via Vicino, who received a ball that Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia pushed away to fire an amazing shot from the first touch and from a distance towards the left post to enter the net.

Napoli sought to equalize in the last 15 minutes, but despite several late chances, including a header from Osimhen on the woodwork, the leaders failed to save a point.

Napoli did not lose in its previous seven matches in the Italian League at home to Lazio, “won six matches and drew one”, and its last defeat dates back to May 2015, under the leadership of coach Rafael Benitez.

The team will then host sixth-placed Atlanta on March 11, before facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on March 15, which the team will play with a two-goal lead after the first leg.

Lazio will host rivals AZ Alkmaar in the European Conference League on Tuesday, before traveling to Bologna in Serie A on March 11.