The championship has yet to end, but – with Europa League qualification in their pocket – Lazio is close to closing the first shot of the 2022 summer transfer market. It is Marcos Antonio, a midfielder with great prospects currently under contract with Shakhtar Donetsk. Although not yet 22 years old, the Brazilian already has a good European experience (29 appearances) with the orange squad and seems ready to reinforce Maurizio Sarri’s midfield. It could close in the next few hours.

The figures – The situation in Ukraine is certainly not the most peaceful and this pushes many players in the local league to look around so as not to slow down their football career. Marcos Antonio is a profile that reflects Lazio’s desire to renew and rejuvenate the squad by focusing on prospects with great room for improvement and the deal should close for 10 million, including bonuses. Around this figure, the Biancocelesti have found an agreement with Shakhtar and the player (expiring in 2025) appreciates the transfer to the capital, a significant leap for the career of a class of 2000 who should sign a five-year contract worth 2 million euros. See also IMSA | Ben Barnicoat is the new Lexus driver for the GTD Pro 2022

Who is Marcos Antonio – Still 21, the Brazilian midfielder made his professional debut in Portugal at Estoril Praia and was signed by Shakhtar in February 2019 for € 3.5m. He had arrived in Europe less than a year ago, when the Lusitanians had taken him from the youth teams of Athletico Paranaense. Despite having an offensive nature originally – and already having experience as a mezzala as well as a midfielder -, he is not a player with an easy goal: his record is three seasonal goals in all competitions, but Lazio will be able to work on this too. In Ukraine Marcos Antonio won two championships, a national cup and a super cup.

