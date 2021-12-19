Before Christmas, the coach will extend until 2025. Between January, and especially June, the oldest squad of A. Botheim will be renewed, Lasagna, Casale and Angileri the hot names

The countdown has begun. In a few days, certainly before Christmas, Maurizio Sarri will sign the extension of his contract. The deadline will be extended from 2023 to 2025, with an engagement that will remain substantially unchanged in the fixed part (about 3 million euros per year), but which will have additional bonuses compared to the original one which – if they mature – will significantly increase the figure. Also confirmed the presence of a clause that allows the coach to free himself in the event of a call from a top club (the clause applies only to foreign teams). The contract is ready, it has been sent to Sarri’s lawyers who are examining it. Once this phase is over, the coach will sign and return the contract to Lotito. A matter of days as it was said. The announcement is expected before Christmas.

The revolution – But what does this move mean for Lazio? That the company, despite the ups and downs experienced so far by the biancoceleste team, has decided to link its long-term future to the Tuscan coach. He will be the pivot on which Lazio will be built in the years to come. A real revolution that will have the profound renewal of the squad as a necessary step. It will be implemented through the market, following a very specific orientation, that of focusing on young people. This was announced by the same technician at a recent press conference. A need that arises from the observation that Lazio has the highest average age squad in Serie A, a reality that does not reconcile with the type of football that Sarri wants, based on running, intensity, the great expenditure of energy. The coach has already given general indications to his managers on the players who are already needed to carry out this change. The company is hard at work trying to anticipate some moves in the upcoming winter market. In any case, the real revolution will take place next summer.

Botheim and the others – In January, however, there may already be some interesting movements. Lazio are looking for a new deputy Immobile (Muriqi will be loaned, most likely in Turkey) and a left-back. For the first box the favorite remains the Norwegian Botheim of Bodo Glimt, protagonist of the recent double confrontation with Roma in the Conference League, with three goals scored for the Giallorossi. It has a low cost (about 6-7 million) also because it has the contract expiring in December 2022. However, its purchase could also be postponed to next summer and in the meantime the flaw in the vice-building would be covered by Kevin Lasagna who can arrive on loan from Verona. The defender Casale is also being discussed with the Venetian club, who is very much liked by the parts of Formello. However, his possible purchase should be perfected at the end of the championship and not in the coming weeks. A name that has returned to the fore for the defense is also that of the Juventus player Rugani, whom Sarri knows well for having had him in Empoli and in Juventus. As left-back, however, the hot name remains that of the Argentine Angileri of River Plate (price that is around 5-6 million euros). Another role that needs to be reviewed is that of the goalkeeper. Strakosha and Reina are both expiring (for the Spaniard there is automatic renewal in case of qualification for a European cup) and a new owner must therefore be sought. The Kepa dream remains difficult due to the prohibitive engagement, the Italian tracks leading to Cragno and Meret are much more concrete.

December 19, 2021 (change December 19, 2021 | 15:25)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Lazio #renewal #Sarri #starts #green #revolution