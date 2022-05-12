FIFA has changed the legislation by imposing a seasonal ceiling on players given and borrowed: the sports director must sell the redundancies

Two days at the end of the championship and a lot of work to do at home Lazio. On the pitch, to conquer the qualification in the Europa League. In the Formello offices, to build next year’s team. Which, however, will not only mean leading to Sarri players suited to its gaming systems. But also to resolve a situation which, by now, is an inevitable characteristic of Lazio’s last years: finding accommodation for the many redundancies, a symbol of the failure of the last branded market. Tare. If the loans have helped so far, however, the scenario will change considerably from next year.

In fact, FIFA has imposed new rules on regulate loan management for professional clubs. Changes that will weigh heavily on the player base of various Serie A clubs, obviously including the Lazio. From 1 July, in fact, all clubs will be able to have a limited number of players on loan in and out. This rule will apply to all players except the Under 21s who grew up in the club’s nursery. For the next season, the limit will be 8 players borrowed and as many borrowed. In the 2023/2024 season the limit it will drop to 7 and then crystallize at 6 from the 2024/2025 season. But what is the situation at Lazio? See also MotoGP | Portimao: Zarco gives pole to Ducati, fear for Bagnaia

No problem in entry, with the solo Zaccagni to occupy a square. Quite different speech, however, with regard to outgoing players. They are indeed well 18 players owned by Biancoceleste on loan, plus 3 Under 21s. The latter category includes Ndrecka, Marino and Armini. The other 18, however, are André Anderson, Djavan Anderson, Muriqi, Lombardi, Durmisi, Jony, Adekanye, Tiago Casasola, Vavro, Fares, Lukaku, Rossi, Escalante, Maistro, Cicerelli, Kiyine, Morrone, Alia. In short, the amount of work for Tare. If the ds will fail to placing at least ten with a definitive transfer, in fact, the redundancy park in Formello will greatly expand. Continuing to weigh heavily on the company’s coffers.

May 12, 2022 (change May 12, 2022 | 13:56)

