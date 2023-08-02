Lazio, here is the second market hit. In these minutes, the exchange of documents with Midtjylland for Gustav Isaksen, Danish winger born in 2001, is underway. He is, therefore, the reinforcement who will complete the blocking of Sarri’s offensive laterals. The cost of the operation stands at 10 million euros plus some bonuses. The player will instead sign a five-year contract worth 1.5 million euros per season. On the purchase there is the ok from Sarri who, as is known, would have preferred Berardi for that role, but given the costs deemed excessive by the company, the coach agreed to switch to the Danish player. Which was preferred to Karlsson (another element on which Lazio were moving) because he can be deployed on the right, while Karlsson plays on the left. And Sarri had just asked for a right winger.