Mariano Diaz is Lazio’s latest idea for the role of deputy Immobile. Given the difficulties in getting to Bonazzoli (Salernitana does not loan him out and the Roman club – due to a negative liquidity index – cannot buy him) the track linked to the Dominican striker from Real Madrid is therefore back in the news, who in the past he had been linked to the Biancoceleste club.

COSTS

—

Mariano Diaz is certainly a very interesting profile and would be good for Sarri’s game. The technician would therefore approve the operation, which however has rather high costs. Especially as regards the player’s salary, which is close to 5 million euros. The crux is all here, because as far as the card is concerned, Real Madrid would be willing to let him leave for free. Diaz is no longer part of Ancelotti’s technical plans and (above all) his contract expires in June. From the point of view of the liquidity index, however, it is not enough for the player to arrive for free. Even the new engagement to be budgeted must be compensated by a similar income. And then there’s the question of the salary cap for the squad. At Lazio, no one earns more than 4 million (this is the salary of Immobile and Milinkovic), hiring a player with a higher salary would risk compromising the balance in the locker room. The road is therefore very narrow. The only possibility is to offer the player an engagement more in line with the parameters of the club and which has a multi-year duration. A situation which, however, could also have contraindications (binding too long with a player who is not at the top at this stage of his career). Evaluations are therefore underway.