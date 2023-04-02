Lazio clears Monza and stretches its hands on second place, moving to +5 on Inter and taking off in the Champions League sprint key. Sarri’s team went through with Pedro’s goal in the 13th minute, then sealed the match with the usual defense: they hadn’t conceded a goal since 11 February (565′), when they lost 2-0 at home to Atalanta. The doubling from a free-kick in the 56th minute with Milinkovic-Savic.

the match

—

Lazio ahead in the 13th minute: the ball in the middle of Zaccagni, the Brianza defense falls asleep, Pedro arrives and beats Di Gregorio. Sensi headed close shortly after, just as Luis Alberto goes close to 2-0 with a shot from the edge. In the 34th minute Provedel surpasses Petagna’s header from close range, instinctively putting in a corner. In the 56th minute, Di Gregorio missed out on a free kick from Milinkovic-Savic and made it 2-0. Luis Alberto, replaced, does not take it well, does not shake hands with Sarri and throws the shin guards on the bench.