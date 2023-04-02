Biancocelesti ahead with Pedro in the 13th minute, doubling with a jewel from Milinkovic-Savic on a free kick in the 56th minute. Undefeated defense from 565 ‘. The Spaniard furious at the replacement
Lazio clears Monza and stretches its hands on second place, moving to +5 on Inter and taking off in the Champions League sprint key. Sarri’s team went through with Pedro’s goal in the 13th minute, then sealed the match with the usual defense: they hadn’t conceded a goal since 11 February (565′), when they lost 2-0 at home to Atalanta. The doubling from a free-kick in the 56th minute with Milinkovic-Savic.
the match
—
Lazio ahead in the 13th minute: the ball in the middle of Zaccagni, the Brianza defense falls asleep, Pedro arrives and beats Di Gregorio. Sensi headed close shortly after, just as Luis Alberto goes close to 2-0 with a shot from the edge. In the 34th minute Provedel surpasses Petagna’s header from close range, instinctively putting in a corner. In the 56th minute, Di Gregorio missed out on a free kick from Milinkovic-Savic and made it 2-0. Luis Alberto, replaced, does not take it well, does not shake hands with Sarri and throws the shin guards on the bench.
full service soon
April 2, 2023 (change April 2, 2023 | 4:55 pm)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Lazio #flight #continues #beat #Monza #fly #Inter #anger #Luis #Alberto
Leave a Reply