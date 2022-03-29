Between expiring and outgoing players, the squad will be revolutionized. The French and Croatian in the club’s sights: that’s who they are

Plans for the future. Lazio will change its face in the summer. Between expiring players (Reina, Strakosha, Marusic, Patric, Luiz Felipe, Leiva, plus Radu who, however, should have found an agreement for the renewal) and outgoing players (Acerbi, Milinkovic and Luis Alberto), the squad will be revolutionized. There will therefore have to be several incoming movements. For this the company begins to evaluate different profiles in all departments. The last two names to land on Tare’s notebook are those of Benjamin Bourigeaud, 28-year-old from Rennes, and 22-year-old Josip Sutalo, owned by Dinamo Zagreb.

Croatian – Lazio will have to invest in particular on defense. That the department that, in recent years, has suffered the most, that the sector of the field in which there will be more farewells in the summer. Sutalo, central of Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia U21, is playing continuously in Croatia, where he mainly plays with the three-man defense. Physically strong (he is just under 190 centimeters tall), he also holds up in terms of speed. It would take about 5 million to get it. But for Lazio, who would not take him to be the owner but to complete the department, he is not a first choice. Romagnoli still has priority. See also F4 | 15 teams at the start and almost 50 signings for the 2022 season

The French – On the other hand, Bourigeaud, a pillar of the Rennes midfield, is very popular. He has his contract expiring in 2023, which is why the French club could let him go for not much more than 5 million. This season he has scored 7 goals and 17 assists. He knows how to play both as a playmaker in front of the defense and as an attacking midfielder. Naturally right, he often starts from the left to focus. He looks a lot for the conclusion from a distance, but he also loves to post for his teammates. His arrival would probably indicate the sale of Luis Alberto. But for Lazio, which will be revolutionized in the summer, at this moment it is a must to view different profiles to be ready for different eventualities. Because the need for change is clear, but the form will also depend on the offers that will arrive.

#Lazio #casting #begins #Bourigeaud #Sutalo #Tares #notebook