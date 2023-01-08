Between regional and national choices, the centre-left remains fragmented

The appeal launched on 3 January has already exceeded 4,200 signatures Manifest from Fabrizio Barca, Tomaso Montanarithe Nobel Prize George Parisi and other intellectuals who are pushing for an electoral alliance between Pd and M5S also in Lazio, as in Lombardy. A last-minute initiative, aimed at disavowing the “self-defeating electoral bet that will be paid by citizens of Lazio” and at remedying the “incomprehensible choice to appear divided against the centre-right candidate Francesco Rocca”, which, according to many, “makes the electoral competition of February 12 essentially useless”.

Despite the large popular participation, this last-minute attempt to reassemble the yellow and red axis is also destined to fall on deaf ears, as was intuited by the “niet” of Donatella Bianchithe environmentalist candidate from the M5S, to the ticket proposal by Alessio D’Amatowhich the Democratic Party proposes for the succession of Nicola Zingaretti.

The fracture seems incurable although D’Amato is part of the current Lazio council, supported by the Pd / M5S pact, and has received good popular approval as health assessor, especially in the most difficult moments of the Covid-19 pandemic. Conte explains the break (also) with the fact that he was overtaken in the plans and the waste-to-energy plant in Rome is a recurring topic, even if the balance was later found in Lombardy with Del Bono (mayor of Brescia), who thinks like his colleague Dem Gualtieri.

Although in politics one can never say never, a last-minute change of mind is categorically excluded by the insiders, also because in this marriage there is a third wheel that cannot be ignored: Charles Calenda. The leader of Azione immediately closed the doors to the alliance proposed by D’Amato, explaining that if the Pd candidate had gained the support of the M5S then the Third Pole would have come up with an alternative name. So, even when by With you there had been the temptation of a flashback against Read (and frankly it’s not that the former Premier was scalping), a reason of opportunity would in any case have taken over: without the 6-7% of which the Third Pole is accredited in the polls, it would in any case be difficult to produce a sum capable of overcoming the centre-right. And, at that point, we might as well persist with an identity choice.

The same, on opposite positions, seems to think Calenda, who while not being on the same team as Conte, has chosen the policy of the two ovens: allied with the Democratic Party in Lazio, but aligned against in Lombardy, where he supports Letizia Moratti. All the polls show the former mayor of Milan destined for third place with a large gap from Attilio Fontana and Pierfrancesco Majorino.

For this reason, according to rumors, a certain discontent is spreading among militants and candidates, but not at the top: the duo’s project Calenda-Renzi it seems to be more of a medium-long term, in the hypothesis that sooner or later the Meloni government needs a crutch in Parliament, perhaps from a force that can have its say on the territory, even from the opposition. The fact that we position ourselves as a competitor of the Democratic Party in Lombardy also makes us discuss, when in Milan and in other municipalities we govern together without problems, but this really seems to be in the background, as between Dem and M5S as regards Lazio. If anything, some voters will think about the split vote, since it is more “useful” to win, but national interests prevail among the leaders. And, also due to the known difficulties of the Democratic Party on the eve of the congress, the positions are now established.

Subscribe to the newsletter

