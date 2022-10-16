From “do you know the history of your club?” to insults: the words of the biancoceleste ds blew up the fans

A fuse, which Igli Tare set on fire. His statements during a lectio held at the Luiss University in Rome on the theme “evolution of sports law and the economic-financial profiles of companies” were strong, and they blew up the fans who, for hours, on social networks and local radio they speak of nothing else.

The fact – Tare’s position was as tough as it was clear: “Today there are clubs, including top-tier clubs, such as Juve, Roma, Milan and Inter, which technically failed but are kept alive by the fact that the system needs them.” To the point that the declaration on the Conference League (“The competition of the losers”) takes a back seat. The reactions were manifold. Some fans asked the clubs in question to sue the Lazio sporting director, others made irony (“no system needs a manager like Igli Tare”), still others, as sadly happens on social media, have instead covered Tare with insults (also racist). See also Now for Sarri the mission is to "re-Lazio" Luis Alberto

The reactions – Especially among the Romanists, the declarations have bothered. Someone remembers the debt-spreading law which, in 2005, Lazio relied on to defer the amount owed to the tax authorities over more than 20 years. This fact really happened, even if many, claiming that the law was created on purpose to save Lotito’s club, carry out a wrong reconstruction (the law is from 2002), as reiterated at the time by the president of Lazio: “I limit myself to observe that there has been no favoritism, but only a law of the state has been applied. Many spoke without knowing the situation. The speech also applies to the exponents of the Northern League, who among other things have forgotten that they have approved the legislation that Lazio has benefited from ”. Obviously, even among the fans of Inter, Juve and Milan, many reacted with annoyance to Tare’s statements.

“Tare deals with played football, because when he talks about sports management, business economics and business law he is technically bankrupt. At least for what concerns Milan “. The Lazio players also commented on the incident: “Godo, Tare made you tilt badly”. The declarations of the sporting director, on the other hand, are like a fuse, which he set on fire. See also It will be an "Olimpico rossonero": the last stage of the long battle between Lotito and the fans

