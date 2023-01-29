The words of the biancoceleste sporting director Igli Tare a few minutes before the start of the match against Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico

All ready in view of Lazio- Florentine , first match of the second round for the biancocelesti. With a victory, Sarri’s men would hook Inter into second place, given Milan’s defeat against Sassuolo. In this regard, he spoke to the microphones of Dazn the sporting director The Tares close to the challenge.

These are the words of the Biancoceleste director: “I don’t see it as a unique opportunity, but as a game to be won to continue our progress in the championship. We have to bring home the three points again tonight, it would be fundamental. Zaccagni? Expectations were high, but he needed time. Going from Verona to Rome is a big leap, but he’s playing very well. Market? As long as it’s open anything can happen, but at the moment there is no negotiation in progress“.