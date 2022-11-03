Sarri’s team out of the Europa League: a goal from Giménez makes them slide to third place in Group F

From our correspondent Nicola Berardino

Lazio are too wrong to hope to come out unscathed from De Kuip in Rotterdam. Feyenoord wins and takes the lead in the group and Sarri’s team drops to third place leading to the Conference, where they will participate in the playoffs with the runners-up in the same competition. Gimenez’s goal on the 19 ‘of the second half is a sentence that punishes missed opportunities to score and a disastrous defensive control of Lazio in the action that decides the game. At the disadvantage the biancocelesti are unable to react to question the qualification. So they also suffer the overtaking of Midtjylland in second place. Another bad night for Lazio after Sunday’s defeat against Salernitana.

CROSSBOW WITH ANDERSON – In the sign of turnover, Sarri drops five new players compared to the last one in the championship. In defense Patric returns, while Romagnoli starts from the bench. In midfield is Milinkovic, who will miss the derby on Sunday due to disqualification, with Marcos Antonio in control and Basic in the left lane. Forward, chance for Cancellieri, this time from the right wing: Felipe Anderson confirmed in the center. An atmosphere of great passion at De Kuip: over 50 thousand spectators, including 620 fans from Lazio. The biancoceleste defense at the first thrust of the Dutch is on the alert: Danilo kicks to the side. Lazio respond immediately: in the 3 ‘Anderson slips away to take advantage of a blunder by Hancko and stamps the crossbar with a detour from Bijlow. The ground is affected by the rain, even if not consistent, which fell before the start. Anderson serves Basic: conclusion out. Lazio concentrated and ready to make the most of its skills in the dribble phase. The Biancocelesti’s filter work was effective. At 20 ‘, Anderson’s quick restart. The Brazilian sorts for Cancellieri who widens too much and does not frame the goal. The Dutch reply with Dilrosun is also off target. Lazio still shooting: Bijlow shields Lazzari. Game at great pace, in the open field. Provedel flies to deflect a broadside of Paixao. Feyenoord accelerates: Danilo makes his way, shot deflected for a corner. Lazio regain meters. And in the 45th minute he finds depth with Lazzari anticipating the shot from Hancko in a sliding slide. The first half ends 0-0, meanwhile it starts to rain intermittently. See also Rafael Nadal, eliminated from the US Open 2022: fell to Frances Tiafoe

GIMENEZ ENTERS AND SCORES – After the break, Lazio replace Lazzari with Marusic: Hysaj goes to make the right back. Among the Dutch, Hartman takes over Lopez. The Slot team is very aggressive, but the Biancocelesti remain lucid and determined. Sarri begins to prepare Cataldi, Vecino and Pedro. At ‘9’, big opportunity for Felipe Anderson who arrives in front of the door, but is hypnotized by Bijlow. Paixao bursts: ball on the outside of the net. At 8 ‘Pedro takes over from Zaccagni, Gimenez to Danilo. And the newcomer immediately goes to strike. A minute later, in fact, he slips between Patric and Provedel who collide with each other, Marusic tries to stop him, but the striker, who had already scored two goals in the Olimpico match, brings Feyenoord the advantage. Goal validated after the Var check. At this point Lazio are third: therefore direct to the Conference. The Slot team is charged up in the euphoria of De Kuip. Sarri inserts Vecino and Cataldi for Basic and Marcos Antonio. Post hit by Kokcu. Paixao comes out for Walemark. Lazio in trouble. Romero replaces Cancellieri. Sarri warned for protests. The tension on the pitch is growing. Sparks among the players after a foul by Gimenez who is booked with Patric. Six minutes of recovery. Wieffer takes over Timber. Lazio to the final assault. Romero expelled (double yellow). Qualification is for Feyenoord, Lazio sinks into the most bitter disappointment for having missed the first goal of the season. See also Zaniolo in the Roma-Juve-Milan triangle: here's what can happen

November 3, 2022 (change November 3, 2022 | 21:05)

