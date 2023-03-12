Ferguson post for the hosts, Pedro and Barrow close to scoring. Sarri’s team must watch their backs: Roma and Milan at -2

Dall’Ara’s advance ends without goals. Bologna and Lazio control each other rather than trying to prevail over each other and in the end 0-0 is the most logical and fairest result. The emotions are concentrated above all in the first half when both the hosts and the guests have two great chances each to take the lead. Equal therefore in everything, including regrets. A point that both of them need to move up the standings and continue to cultivate their respective objectives (seventh place for the Emilians, the Champions League area for the Lazio players). For Lazio, back from three straight league victories, there is also the satisfaction of the 15th clean sheet in Serie A, the ninth away (club record).

Double chance for each side — Bologna with 4-1-4-1. In addition to the injured Dominguez and Orsolini, Medel and Arnautovic remain out and go to the bench, where Zirkzee also finds a place. Barrow as a lone striker supported by a substantial midfield with Aebischer and Kyriakopoulos on the flanks, Ferguson and Moro in the middle and Schouten a few meters further back in front of the defence. The defensive line is the one announced with Posch and Cambiaso outside, Soumaoro-Lucumi central pair in front of goalkeeper Skorupski. Lazio lines up with the usual 4-3-3. There are three novelties with respect to the cup match against Az: Romagnoli and Hysaj in defense (Lazzari, Casale and Provedel are confirmed in goal) and Vecino in midfield. The Uruguayan is the central pivot between Milinkovic and Luis Alberto. Up front, with Immobile still absent, space for the light trident Pedro-Anderson-Zaccagni. The first ring came from the hosts in the 7th minute with a shot from Barrow from a favorable position that went high. In the 15th minute it was Lazio who came close to scoring with Pedro who was unable to capitalize on an assist from Luis Alberto’s kiss: the ex Barca’s shot went just wide. An opportunity on both sides in a match that was essentially blocked until the half hour. Because the density of Bologna in midfield prevents Lazio from developing the usual game plots. But, to do so, Motta’s team must necessarily stay low and therefore have difficulty counterattacking. Around half an hour, however, Bologna accelerated and within five minutes created two huge goals. First it was Ferguson who headed the post from Kyriakopoulos’ cross, then it was Provedel with a prodigious save to deny Barrow the goal. After taking a risk, Lazio pick up the pace, get back to playing and in turn come close to scoring on two occasions, both in the same action. Skorupski overcomes himself within a few seconds to deny the goal first to Luis Alberto and then to Felipe Anderson. The game lights up and the first yellow cards fly. Maresca reveals them to Hysaj, Moro, Ferguson and Vecino. The latter is heavy: the Uruguayan was warned and will thus miss the derby due to disqualification. See also Bologna from Mihajlovic. Jokes and emotion: "You made me rejuvenate"

Shooting with little emotion — Even in the second half, the match thrives on sudden flare-ups on both sides and longer phases during which the teams control each other without being able to gain the upper hand. However, Bologna tries a little more than Lazio. In the first quarter of an hour Kyriakopoulos is dangerous twice. On the first pitch he shoots just wide, on the second he is stopped by Lazzari. Lazio tries with Zaccagni with an unhappy conclusion. Around the quarter of an hour Motta tries to give more weight and more conviction to his team. Enter Zirkzee for Kyriakopoulos, then Medel for Schouten and Pyyhtia for Moro. Later, Soriano will also enter for Aebischer. However, the coach’s courageous changes did not correspond to a leap in quality in the interpretation of the match by his players. Aside from Barrow who is the only one who tries to do something (the Gambian tries in a couple of circumstances, on the second one, in the 37th minute, he misses the goal at all). Sarri replies with Basic in place of Luis Alberto and later with Cancellieri in place of Pedro. But even the Lazio coach’s changes fail to shake a team that seems to want to settle for a 0-0 draw as the minutes go by See also Milan, Bakayoko awaits the birthday present: the point on the negotiation with Nottingham Forest

March 11, 2023 (change March 11, 2023 | 22:55)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lazio #stopped #Bologna #race #Champions #League #slows