Lazio second and already sure of qualification in the Champions League, Milan in fourth place: this is how the Serie A standings change after the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal to sanction the bianconeri with 10 penalty points for the third sentence on the capital gains strand of the investigation sportswoman on the black and white club. Juventus drops to 59 points, which they remain after the defeat at Empoli. As many (59) as Roma had before the match with Salernitana ended: the Giallorossi draw puts Mourinho’s team ahead by one point for sixth place which is worth European qualification.