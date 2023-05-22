After the penalty decided by the Federal Court of Appeal, Juventus falls on the threshold of qualifying for the Europa League
Lazio second and already sure of qualification in the Champions League, Milan in fourth place: this is how the Serie A standings change after the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal to sanction the bianconeri with 10 penalty points for the third sentence on the capital gains strand of the investigation sportswoman on the black and white club. Juventus drops to 59 points, which they remain after the defeat at Empoli. As many (59) as Roma had before the match with Salernitana ended: the Giallorossi draw puts Mourinho’s team ahead by one point for sixth place which is worth European qualification.
How it changes
—
By deducting the penalty points from Juventus, all the teams that occupied from third to seventh position move up by one position.
The old ranking: Naples 86 points; Juventus 69; Lazio 68; Inter 66; Milan 64; Atalanta 61; Rome 60; Monza 52 (…)
The new ranking: Naples 86 points; Lazio 68; Inter 66; Milan 64; Atalanta 61; Rome 60; Juventus 59; Monza 52 (…)
