The record of the Lotito era has not arrived, but only for a handful of cards or so. The definitive figure of the season ticket campaign says 28,408. This is the number of Biancocelesti fans who have booked a place for all the Biancocelesti’s home games in the league next season. A figure that stops one step away from the all-time record in these 19 years of Lotito’s presidency: they would have been enough 323 extra subscriptions to equal the result of the 2004/2005, 324 to surpass it. Who knows what can happen after the first home match against Genoascheduled for August 27th at 8.45pm. Between the double commitment away and the break for the national teams, Lazio will return to play at the Olimpico only on the weekend of September 23-24on the occasion of the match against the Monza (expected for 6 September the communication of the official timetable). See also 7 great signings of this season that did not perform as expected

Who knows then that the second seasonal appointment within the friendly walls will not become that of 19 or 20 Septemberwhen the Lazio will play the first day of Champions League. The draw is scheduled for August 31st and the announcement of the exact calendar will follow. Fans who want to guarantee themselves a place in European home matches with a mini subscription they will be able to do so, however it remains to be understood when. Lotito would like to wait for the group stage drawalso to evaluate the type of opponents who will arrive at the Olimpico. The marketing but he knows that times would be too tight and for this pushes to find a solution beforehand. There are two weeks left before the polls in Nyon: news in this sense too is expected shortly.

August 15th – 10.45am

