Lazio beat Sassuolo 2-1 in anticipation of the 31st matchday of Serie A. The bianconcelesti break the deadlock in the 17th minute with Lazzari’s personal initiative. The right fielder intercepts the ball in midfield and accelerates, enters the black-green area and with the left he beats Consiglio: ball in the lower corner, 1-0.

Lazio plays smoothly and finds space to create, almost doubling on a couple of occasions with Marusic and Immobile. Sassuolo shows up with Frattesi’s header: full post. The 2-0 for Lazio materializes in the 51st minute. Punishment from Luis Alberto, Milinkovic sprints on the offside and touches the ball mocking Consiglio. Sassuolo shortened the gap in the 94th minute with Traoré, who scored from a few meters: too late to reopen the game, it ended 2-1. Lazio rises to 52 points and takes fifth place at least temporarily. Sassuolo remains at 43.