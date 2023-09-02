In the late afternoon, a video began circulating on social media showing Sarri, upon arrival at the Naples station, responding with the middle finger to a fan behind him. Apparently, to a fan who had shouted Forza Napoli to the coach of the Lazio. However, the response from the Biancoceleste coach arrived immediately, explaining through the company’s channels how the gesture was aimed at a person who had previously insulted the coach. These are the words of Sarri. “Images of my gesture to a person who had insulted me are circulating on social networks. It certainly wasn’t aimed at those who shouted Forza Napoli”.