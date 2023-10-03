The Biancoceleste coach on the eve of the match against Celtic: “They are very dangerous due to their dynamism, speed and intensity”. And Immobile guarantees: “We have all the credentials to start again”

From our correspondent Stefano Cieri – glasgow

Having put aside the waste (and controversies) of the championship, Lazio dives back into the atmosphere of the Champions League. To turn the page, but even more to gain ground in a competition that saw them debut with a draw at the Olimpico with Atletico Madrid. “Now – Maurizio Sarri immediately attacks – we shouldn’t think about the championship. Here we are in the Champions League, we don’t have to redeem ourselves for anything to be fully competitive. We only think about getting a result, there are no other reasons to look for. It’s the most important club event in the world, and that’s the only thing we have to think about.” See also Daniel Galán ended his adventure at the US Open: out in the third round

the opponent — Celtic, being the fourth tier team in Lazio’s group, should be the weakest team on paper. But the Biancoceleste coach doesn’t think so: “It’s a strong team, which combines the intensity of the British teams with excellent quality. He is a dangerous opponent who can put us in great difficulty. In the first match of the group they lost against Feyenoord, but in the first half, with equal numbers, they played better than the Dutch and deserved to take the lead. He instead conceded a goal at the end of the half. Then in the second half he was left with nine men and there was no more match.” Sarri also has nice words about the opposing coach: “Rodgers is a great coach, he did very well in the Premier League and now leads a really interesting team.” See also Suarez scores in bursts at the Gremio but… he no longer succeeds from a penalty

Property Guarantee — Instead, captain Ciro Immobile vouches for Lazio’s desire to put a disappointing start to the season behind them: “We expected a different start – admits the attacker – especially given how we did the training camp. But now we have to look forward. Could the match against Celtic be the turning point? All games can be. I’m just saying that I trust my teammates, how they are working and what they can give. In short, we have all it takes to start again.” Immobile must also be the one to rekindle his energy: “I’m sure I’ll be back to scoring lots of goals soon, but it will happen when the whole team expresses itself at its level. As far as I’m concerned, I can guarantee that the downward trend has not yet begun. I feel like the same one who won the Golden Shoe three years ago.” See also The 5 most emblematic players of Independiente Santa Fe