Rome – Massimo Ferrero yesterday evening he showed up at the Olimpico for Sampdoria-Lazio. After the impromptu with Roma at the Ferraris, which set fire to the South steps, and the failed attempts to go to Monza and return to Marassi with Inter, unable to get a ticket, this time he did it.

It wasn’t the Ligurian club that gave him the entry ticket, on the contrary there were new tensions with the general secretary of Ienca and the board of directors, and not even Lazio received it from Sports and Healtha public company of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

From Lazio to Lazio. The last match seen in full (the segment with Roma is in the middle) by Ferrero was Samp-Lazio at Ferraris, on December 5, 2021, the day before his arrest. In the stands at the Olimpico, yesterday, he didn’t find any member of the Board (Bosco was on the field). During the interval he spoke with the Lazio president Lotito, while the Doriani fans harshly challenged him several times.



A league Lazio-Sampdoria, at the Olimpico it ends 1-0. Luis Alberto’s goal decides. Stankovic: “We don’t raise the white flag” Web editor, Valerio Arrichiello

February 27, 2023

Lanna and Panconi weren’t at the stadium, not even Romei (he had announced it since Saturday). Yesterday he participated in the Board which discussed some statutory changes, including the abolition of the “simul stabunt simul cadent” rule, put in place by Vidal in 2020 and which had led, with Fiorentino’s resignation, precisely to Romei’s ouster from the Board . But Romei is still shaken by the threats received at the headquarters (the pig’s head) and is carrying on personal reflections. The thought of resignation is always there.