Genoa – Challenge as an ex for Dejan Stankovic against Lazio. After the defeat against Bologna, Sampdoria will try to take away points from the Olimpico. In addition to Gunter, Murillo, Djuricic and Quagliarella are also out. Compared to the indications given on the eve, the novelty among the Serbian coach’s choices is the presence of Zanoli in place of the Greek Oikonomou, a choice that can make one think of a 4-man defense instead of the 3-man defense tried in recent days. Captain Audero between the posts, Nuytinck and Amione in defense, with Augello on the left. In midfield Leris, Winks, Rincon with Cuisance and the Lammers-Gabbiadini couple up front.

