Lazio-Roma, sports judge: three days in Mancini after the Italian Cup derby, two in Azmoun

Three match suspension for Roma's Gianluca mancini and two for Sardar Azmoun after the Italian Cup derby between Lazio and Roma. Mancini, writes the sports judge in imposing the sanction, after the final whistle “instructed his teammates not to shake hands with the match director himself, towards whom, with a hostile attitude, he made seriously offensive expressions; subsequently, the same player waited the Match Director on the stairs adjacent to the Match Officials' changing room and addressed further expressions of equally serious offensiveness to the Referee”. Two days instead for the other expelled Roma player Sardar Azmoun, one for Ledesma and Pellegrini. A day also for Antonio Mirante of Milan.



Lazio and Roma, for the violence and dangerous actions during the derby at the Olimpico before and during the match, including the laser on Dybala, other Roma players and the referee and the bottle that hit Bove on the back of the head, were sanctioned respectively with a fine of 50,000 and 15,000 euros.

Lazio-Roma, Biancoceleste curve closed due to racist boos on Lukaku

The sports judge has decided to close the Curva Nord and the Distinti Nord, Est and Ovest of Lazio for a round due to the racist boos aimed at Roma striker Romelu Lukaku by the Biancocelesti fans during the derby against Roma in the Italian Cup quarter-finals.

“The Sports Judge, considering that, as reported by the report of the collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor's Office, the supporters of the Lazio club occupying the sectors called “Curva Nord”, Distinct North, East and West”, on several occasions during the match, they raised vulgar and insulting howls of racial discrimination against the Soc. Roma footballer Mr. Lukaku Bolingoli Romelu when he was in possession of the game ball; considering, also, that in the aforementioned report, the collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor's Office declared that these serious manifestations of racial discrimination, perceived by all four representatives of the Federal Prosecutor's Office located in the various parts of the facility, came from 90% of the 16,000 occupants of the aforementioned sectors; considered that, due to the gravity, dimension and real perception of the phenomenon as well as its repetitiveness, the aforementioned behaviors assume disciplinary relevance pursuant to art. 28, nos. 1 and 4, CGS; resolves to sanction the LAZIO club with the obligation to play a match with the sectors called “Curva Nord”, “Distinti Nord, Est e Ovest” without spectators, a sanction to be carried out according to the criterion set out in the art. 20, paragraph 1, CGS deemed applicable to the case”.

“The closure of the sectors of the Olympic Stadium will take place, as required by the Sports Justice Code cited in the press release, on the occasion of the Lazio – Napoli match on 28 January 2024.

