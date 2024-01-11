A 30-year-old stabbed last night, after the Lazio-Roma derby which was played at the Olympic stadium, in a venue where there were Roma fans, is hospitalized in intensive care, but his life is not in danger. The police are investigating the case. From an initial reconstruction, everything happened in a pub on Viale Angelico, in the capital, where the officers intervened after a report of a fight.

Once on site it emerged that a group of Lazio fans, armed with sticks, entered the venue, damaged the furniture and a 30-year-old was then stabbed, wounded in the abdomen with several blows. The man, who was rescued, was transported under code red to the Santo Spirito hospital where he is hospitalized with no life-threatening injuries. The owner of the restaurant also suffered minor injuries, probably in an attempt to intervene. Police investigations are underway to trace those responsible.